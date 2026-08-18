What are the top headlines of today, August 18, 2026 ?

1. TN Forest Department to provide Rs 10 lakh each to families of three Tamil victims killed in Karnataka forest

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department will provide Rs 10 lakh each to the families of three Tamil-origin persons who were allegedly shot dead in a Karnataka forest, Forest Minister RV Ranjithkumar informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

2. Karnataka forest dept 'killing' three 'Tamils' echoes in TN Assembly

The "killing" of three "Tamils" by Karnataka forest department echoed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday with the members moving a "call attention" motion demanding a high-level probe into the forest department firing incident.

3. Egmore's Tyagarajan Street residents stage midnight road blockade over repeated power cuts

Residents of Tyagarajan Street in Egmore staged a road blockade late Monday (August 17) night, demanding immediate action over prolonged power cuts in the locality. Residents alleged that they had been facing frequent power cuts for around a month.

4. Karnataka Assembly proceedings disrupted with Oppn demanding Minister Nagendra's removal over allegations of embezzlement

Karnataka Legislative Assembly proceedings were disrupted on Monday as the opposition protested, demanding the removal of Minister B Nagendra from the Cabinet over his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of crores of rupees at a state-run corporation.

5. Jharkhand govt offices hit as JSSC-CGL exam cancellation puts 2,000 jobs at risk

The Jharkhand government's decision to cancel the JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination has triggered a crisis in the state administration, with the functioning of several departments and offices getting affected as over 2,000 employees appointed through the recruitment process face the risk of losing their jobs.

6. Ship attacked during Strait of Hormuz transit

A ship was hit by a projectile early Tuesday as it was sailing out of the Strait of Hormuz, according to the British military's UK Maritime Trade Operations centre, and an Iranian official said the route would not be reopened until the United States meets Iran's conditions.