Karnataka Assembly proceedings disrupted over demand for Minister Nagendra’s removal

Speaker Patil said he had spoken to the ruling party and that, if the opposition gave a notice, he would allow a discussion and a reply from the government on the matter.

Sunil Kumar, however, said there was no use in holding a discussion and that what was required was the minister's resignation.

"The matter and the allegations against the minister have already been discussed in the past. He cannot stay in the post even for a second. The CM should take his resignation immediately," he said.

Ashoka said he too was open to a discussion, but Nagendra should not remain a minister during it. He pointed out that chargesheets had been filed against him by the CBI and ED.

Pointing out that the Congress had demanded and secured the resignation of former BJP Minister K S Eshwarappa after a contractor died by suicide following allegations against him, Ashoka said, "In this case too, a Dalit official died by suicide. His wife has not been given a pension or a job yet. Where is the justice for them?"

The Speaker requested the opposition to allow the House to function, citing the need to discuss key issues, including the drought situation in the state.