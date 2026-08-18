Bihar: Teacher job aspirants seek exam notification in 24 hrs, threaten sit-in at minister's house

Research scholars and job aspirants have been protesting in Patna's Gardanibagh area over a multitude of issues, including new rules on recruitment of assistant professors and inconsistencies in the state civil services exam.

On Tuesday, teaching job aspirants began their protest, demanding a single-tier examination in BPSC-TRE 4, strict action against those who got jobs through corrupt practices, transparency in BSSC recruitments, and action against exam mafias.

"The government should release notification for the BPSC TRE-4 exam within 24 hours. Else, we may gherao the residence of Bihar education minister seeking his resignation," student leader Dilip Kumar said.