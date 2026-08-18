Chamoli tunnel accident: Bodies of 2 more workers found; search, rescue operation concludes

They said with this, the search and rescue operation, conducted on a war-footing by various agencies following the accident on the evening of August 13 in Tehri Hydro Development Corporation's (THDC) Vishnugad-Pipalkoti hydroelectric project tunnel under construction, has also concluded.

According to the officials, the bodies recovered from the tunnel have been identified as 31-year-old Lukas Topno from Jharkhand's Khunti district and Chetan Poyam from Chhattisgarh.

With the recovery of two more bodies, the death toll in the accident, caused by a landslide that filled the tunnel with debris and water, has risen to 10. Out of 22 people who were caught in the three-kilometre tunnel when a landslide led to debris and water flooding, 12 were rescued with injuries.