Jharkhand govt offices hit as JSSC-CGL exam cancellation puts 2,000 jobs at risk

Many of the successful candidates had already joined government service after December 2025 and were posted across various departments, including Finance, Home, Road Transport, Labour, Information and Public Relations, and other administrative offices.

The sudden announcement late on Monday to cancel the JSSC-CGL exam following student protests alleging irregularities in the recruitment left those working in various departments to take to the streets and also stage protests outside the State Secretariat Project Building in Dhurwa.

The development has left several offices facing uncertainty over manpower and the continuation of responsibilities assigned to the newly recruited employees.