What are the top headlines of today, August 09, 2026 ?

1) Madras High Court gets 15 new judges

Eight advocates and seven judicial officers were on Sunday (August 9) sworn-in as judges of the Madras High Court.

2) Mamata faces protest, mud, slippers, 'chor' slogans during visit to family of deceased TMC worker

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee faced a hostile reception at Halisahar in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday when protesters surrounded her vehicle, shouted 'chor' (thief) and 'dakait rani' (queen of thieves) slogans, and allegedly hurled mud, slippers and stones at her car as she went to meet the family of a deceased TMC worker.

3) Centre moves to privatise Kulasekarapattinam rocket launch facility

The Centre has started the process of handing over the operation and maintenance of the upcoming rocket launch facility at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district to private companies.