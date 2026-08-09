What are the top headlines of today, August 09, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 9 headlines of the day (August 09, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Madras High Court gets 15 new judges
Eight advocates and seven judicial officers were on Sunday (August 9) sworn-in as judges of the Madras High Court.
2) Mamata faces protest, mud, slippers, 'chor' slogans during visit to family of deceased TMC worker
Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee faced a hostile reception at Halisahar in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday when protesters surrounded her vehicle, shouted 'chor' (thief) and 'dakait rani' (queen of thieves) slogans, and allegedly hurled mud, slippers and stones at her car as she went to meet the family of a deceased TMC worker.
3) Centre moves to privatise Kulasekarapattinam rocket launch facility
The Centre has started the process of handing over the operation and maintenance of the upcoming rocket launch facility at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district to private companies.
4) Yemen's Houthis claim attack on Aramco oil facility in Saudi Arabia
Yemen's Houthis said they attacked an oil facility Sunday in southwestern Saudi Arabia, the latest attack by the Iranian-backed rebels on the kingdom. Meanwhile, Iran has made new demands about the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the Pentagon is pressing the defense industry to accelerate production of weapons.
5) Ashmita stuns Han to win maiden BWF Tour title at Korea Masters
India's Ashmita Chaliha produced a gritty show to secure her maiden BWF World tour title with a fighting win over fourth seed Han Qian Xi of China in the women's singles final of the Korea Masters Super 300 badminton tournament here on Sunday.
6) Rajkumar's 67 helps Trichy secure first win in TNPL 10
SKM Salem Spartans looked set for a strong total after a promising opening stand, but Trichy Grand Cholas produced a spirited fightback with the ball before completing a commanding seven-wicket victory in style.
7) Russia, Ukraine exchange overnight strikes that leave 7 dead, many injured
Russia and Ukraine exchanged strikes overnight that killed civilians and injured many others on both sides, local authorities reported.
8) Jharkhand CM vows justice for exam protesters; says vested interests trying to disrupt democracy
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday pledged to deliver justice with transparency to youths protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment exams while asserting that dialogue, not batons, can solve all problems at home.
9) Vande Mataram will not be sung in full in Kerala: Minister K Muraleedharan
Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan and Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan on Sunday said that the full version of Vande Mataram will not be sung in Kerala.