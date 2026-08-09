Yemen's Houthis claim attack on Aramco oil facility in Saudi Arabia

Houthis target Aramco refinery

Yahya Saree, a military spokesperson for the Houthis, said they targeted an Aramco refinery in the city of Jazan with a drone. The attack was in response to Saudi drones' breaching Yemen's airspace over the provinces of Hajjah and Saada, he said.

Early on Sunday, the Saudi Energy Ministry reported a fire at a facility belonging to the Aramco refinery without casualties. The ministry said the fire was extinguished but it didn't describe its cause.

Sunday's Houthi attack is the latest in a series of missile and drone attacks that targeted Saudi Arabia and its shipping in the Red Sea. The escalation threatens to reignite Yemen's civil war more than four years after a 2022 truce stopped major fighting in the impoverished Arab country.