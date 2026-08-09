Madras High Court gets 15 new judges

CHENNAI: Eight advocates and seven judicial officers were on Sunday (August 9) sworn-in as judges of the Madras High Court.
At a simple function held on the HC premises, Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari administered the oath of office to the new judges.
With their appointment, the total number of judges in the High Court has gone up to 66, as against the sanctioned strength of 75.
The newly appointed permanent judges were Krishnaswamy Govindarajan, Rajnish Pathiyil, Natarajan Ramesh, GK Muthukumaar and Ramakrishnan Rajesh Vivekananthan.
Additional judges appointed for a period of two years from the Bar were Sankaranarayanan Raveekumar, Nagarajan Dilip Kumar and Ellappan Manoharan.
Judicial officers elevated as additional judges for a period of two years were P Murugan, MD Sumathi, S Alli, C Thirumagal Chandrasekar, Shanmugam Karthikeyan, Baluchamy Murugesan and N Gunasekaran.