Rajkumar's 67 helps Trichy secure first win in TNPL 10

SKM Salem Spartans made a positive start, with Kavin and Hari Nishaanth putting together a valuable 77-run opening partnership. The pair found their rhythm early, rotating the strike effectively and keeping the scoreboard moving. Ganesh Moorthi provided Trichy Grand Cholas with the breakthrough, dismissing Hari Nishaanth for a well-made 36 off 28 balls, bringing an end to the opening stand.

Trichy Grand Cholas maintained their grip through the middle and closing overs, with regular wickets preventing Salem Spartans from building momentum after the strong opening stand. Despite the early platform provided by Kavin and Hari Nishaanth, Salem was restricted to 159/9 in 20 overs, leaving Trichy Grand Cholas with a target of 160 to chase.