Rajkumar's 67 helps Trichy secure first win in TNPL 10

DINDIGUL: SKM Salem Spartans looked set for a strong total after a promising opening stand, but Trichy Grand Cholas produced a spirited fightback with the ball before completing a commanding seven-wicket victory in style.
SKM Salem Spartans made a positive start, with Kavin and Hari Nishaanth putting together a valuable 77-run opening partnership. The pair found their rhythm early, rotating the strike effectively and keeping the scoreboard moving. Ganesh Moorthi provided Trichy Grand Cholas with the breakthrough, dismissing Hari Nishaanth for a well-made 36 off 28 balls, bringing an end to the opening stand.
Trichy Grand Cholas maintained their grip through the middle and closing overs, with regular wickets preventing Salem Spartans from building momentum after the strong opening stand. Despite the early platform provided by Kavin and Hari Nishaanth, Salem was restricted to 159/9 in 20 overs, leaving Trichy Grand Cholas with a target of 160 to chase.
The Grand Cholas made a confident start to the chase, maintaining a healthy scoring rate from the outset. Openers K Rajkumar and Suresh Kumar added 32 runs, finding the boundaries regularly and keeping the required rate well within reach.
Kousik continued the momentum after his arrival at the crease, combining positive strokeplay with smart strike rotation to keep Trichy Grand Cholas on course in the pursuit of 160. K Rajkumar registered his maiden fifty in TNPL.
With the scoring rate holding steady, Trichy Grand Cholas maintained control throughout the chase and went on to complete a convincing seven-wicket victory over SKM Salem Spartans, securing its first win in the competition.
Brief score: SKM Salem Spartans 152/9 in 20 overs (Kavin 38, Hari Nishaanth 36) lost to Trichy Grand Cholas 155/3 in 17 overs (K Rajkumar 67, J Kousik 46, Sanjay Yadav 2/18) by seven wickets