Centre moves to privatise Kulasekarapattinam rocket launch facility

CHENNAI: The Centre has started the process of handing over the operation and maintenance of the upcoming rocket launch facility at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district to private companies.
The facility, being developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at an estimated cost of Rs 986 crore, will be fully managed by private firms, including operations related to rocket launches, according to a report by Daily Thanthi.
India currently has a rocket launch centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, operated by ISRO. The Kulasekarapattinam facility will be the country’s second rocket launch site.
Kulasekarapattinam is located close to the equator, making it suitable for launching rockets with less fuel and placing them in Earth’s orbit. Initially, the facility is expected to be used to launch small rockets.
The government has acquired 2,233 acres of land for the project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the launch facility in February 2024.
Construction work at the site is progressing rapidly. Buildings for the ISRO office, rocket launch operations and rocket maintenance have been constructed. A large helipad capable of handling three helicopters at the same time has also been built.
Thousands of saplings are being planted in five layers along the coast by the Forest Department to help control wind speed in the area.
As the existing East Coast Road passes through the ISRO campus, a new alternative road has been constructed to divert traffic once the launch facility becomes operational. Work is also under way to build two high-level bridges across the Karumeni river at Amarapuram and Karangadu.
Officials said all works are being expedited to make the launch facility operational soon.
Against this backdrop, the Centre has begun steps to hand over the operation and maintenance of the Kulasekarapattinam launch facility to private companies.
The government has invited private firms to take up the complete management of the Rs 986-crore facility and carry out operations related to rocket launches.
The move is aimed at ensuring smooth operation and maintenance of the launch facility once it becomes operational.