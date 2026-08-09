Centre moves to privatise Kulasekarapattinam rocket launch facility

India currently has a rocket launch centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, operated by ISRO. The Kulasekarapattinam facility will be the country’s second rocket launch site.

Kulasekarapattinam is located close to the equator, making it suitable for launching rockets with less fuel and placing them in Earth’s orbit. Initially, the facility is expected to be used to launch small rockets.

The government has acquired 2,233 acres of land for the project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the launch facility in February 2024.