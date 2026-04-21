What are the top headlines of today, April 21, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 13 headlines of the day (April 21, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) No delegation from Iran visits Islamabad, state television says, as talks speculation grows
Iranian state television on Tuesday issued an on-screen alert saying that “no delegation from Iran has visited Islamabad ... so far” as speculation about possible talks with the United States grows.
2) US-Iran ceasefire likely to be extended, says former CENTCOM chief
The ceasefire between the US and Iran is expected to be extended beyond the initial two-week period, as both sides are willing to continue negotiations, former Central Command chief David H Petraeus has said.
3) Protesters clash with police during torch rally in Manipur
People protesting the death of two children in a recent bomb blast in Manipur clashed with security forces during a torch rally in the state capital Imphal, police said.
4) Canada court sentences killer of Ghaziabad student Kartik Vasudev to life imprisonment
A court in Toronto has sentenced a man to life imprisonment after rejecting his plea of not being criminally responsible due to a mental disorder in the killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev, his family said on Tuesday.
5) Tim Cook will step down as Apple CEO, hand reins over to iPhone maker's hardware leader
The decision was approved by Apple's Board of Directors as part of a long-planned leadership transition. Cook will continue as CEO through the summer and work closely with Ternus to ensure a smooth handover.
6) A 99-run loss is unacceptable: Gujarat Titans' batting coach Matthew Hayden blames batting horror
Gujarat Titans' batting coach Matthew Hayden was scathing about their 99-run defeat to Mumbai Indians, blaming a "horror" batting display and poor death bowling for the heavy loss in the IPL.
7) Jr NTR's movie with 'KGF' director Prashant Neel to come out in June 2027
The makers of director Prashanth Neel's eagerly awaited magnum opus, featuring actor Jr NTR in the lead, on Tuesday announced that the film, which is being tentatively referred to as NTRNeel, will now release on June 11, 2027.
8) Sabarimala hearings: Will Constitution not come to rescue of believer who is not allowed to touch deity: SC
The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the chief priest of the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple if the Constitution will not come to the rescue of a believer who is not allowed to touch the deity.
9) CSK's Ayush Mhatre ruled out of remainder of IPL 2026 due to hamstring injury
Chennai Super Kings batter Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing IPL season due to a hamstring injury, dealing a major blow to the five-time champions.
10) TCS case: Accused Nida Khan's role linked to 'forcible conversion'; hunt on for her, say police
A day after TCS employee Nida Khan failed to secure interim protection from arrest, a senior police official on Tuesday said her role pertained to alleged forcible conversion at the company's Nashik unit and efforts were underway to trace her.
11) Fireworks unit blast in Thrissur kills at least four, several injured
At least four people died, and many others suffered burn injuries following a blast at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Mundathikkode district on Tuesday, officials said.
12) Electrifying campaign for TN Assembly election ends
Ahead of polls on April 23, campaigning came to an end in Tamil Nadu
13) Alliance mathematics, arithmetic will be shattered by generational shift in electorate: Vijay
TVK chief Vijay on Tuesday asserted that traditional political calculations and alliance strategies have been rendered obsolete by a generational shift in the electorate.