Jr NTR-starrer #NTRNeel's release pushed to June 11 next year

It may be recalled that the film was to originally hit screens on June 25 this year.

On Tuesday, the makers, using the film's official handle on X, announced their decision to postpone the film's release. They said, "Sets his sights on the world June 11-2027. #NTRNeel conquering WORLDWIDE. FIRST GLIMPSE on MAY 20."

Taking to his X timeline, actor Junior NTR too confirmed the development. He wrote, "HIS REIGN… HIS SOIL… JUNE 11, 2027… IT IS…. #NTRNeel." He also shared a poster announcing the new release date.