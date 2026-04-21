US-Iran ceasefire likely to be extended, says former CENTCOM chief

The ceasefire between the US and Iran is set to expire on Wednesday.

Petraeus, the former general who also served as CIA director, said that there is a “reasonable expectation” that the ceasefire could be prolonged as negotiators from both sides prepare for a possible second round of talks in Islamabad, although uncertainty remains over final participation.

“I think both the US and Iran want to extend the ceasefire,” he told PTI Videos in an interview on Monday.

His comments came amid US media reports that Vice President J D Vance is likely to travel to Islamabad on Tuesday for peace talks with Iran to end the seven-week war. On the other hand, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday that his country has yet to decide whether to attend the next round of talks with the US.