Alliance mathematics, arithmetic will be shattered by generational shift in electorate: Vijay

CHENNAI: TVK chief Vijay on Tuesday asserted that traditional political calculations and alliance strategies have been rendered obsolete by a generational shift in the electorate.
Addressing his final campaign rally in Chennai, the actor-turned-politician dismissed conventional polling and "scaremongering" tactics, claiming that a massive wave of youth and women voters would dismantle the established power structure of the state's veteran parties.
"Alliance mathematics and arithmetic will be shattered. Don't believe the lies and false oaths of those who give money for votes. The scaremongering that the BJP will come won't work anymore," Vijay told a massive gathering.
Targeting the ruling DMK and its leadership, the TVK chief framed the election as a direct battle to "save democracy" from what he termed a people-hostile government.
"This is the final campaign of the election that is going to send the DMK government home. It is the final campaign to send Stalin sir home. It is the final campaign to send home a leader who completely ignores the people," he said.
Vijay also hit back at critics who have dismissed his political entry, including leaders from the BJP and AIADMK.
"A BJP minister says Vijay is an actor. Yes, I am an actor. But I haven't come to politics to act. You guys, however, are performing drama after drama while being in politics. Can we call you all stage actors? Using the power of the Union government, you play one drama with DMK and another with others. You are a dangerous drama company," he alleged.
Reiterating his core policy of "secular social justice”, the TVK leader promised a "Whistle Revolution" on polling day.
"Whether you vote for DMK, others, or BJP, it is like voting for the BJP and against the people of Tamil Nadu. Have you noticed how everyone is ganging up to oppose one person? Why? If they were in separate alliances, they would oppose their respective rivals. But they are all together in opposing one man," he added.
The TVK chief listed his immediate priorities if voted to power, including 200 units of free electricity and free bus travel for women.
"The DMK is an evil force, and May 4 is the day the people of Tamil Nadu will chase that evil force away and put a full stop to it," he said.
Tamil Nadu goes to polls on April 23.