Alliance mathematics, arithmetic will be shattered by generational shift in electorate: Vijay

Targeting the ruling DMK and its leadership, the TVK chief framed the election as a direct battle to "save democracy" from what he termed a people-hostile government.

"This is the final campaign of the election that is going to send the DMK government home. It is the final campaign to send Stalin sir home. It is the final campaign to send home a leader who completely ignores the people," he said.

Vijay also hit back at critics who have dismissed his political entry, including leaders from the BJP and AIADMK.