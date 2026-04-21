Tim Cook to step down as Apple CEO after 15 years, John Ternus to take over in September

Currently serving as Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, Ternus has been a key figure in developing Apple's major products and will now take charge of leading the company.

After stepping into his new role as executive chairman, Cook will continue to support the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world.

In a community letter to the company, Cook wrote, "For the past 15 years I've started just about every morning the same way. I open my email and I read notes I received the day before from Apple's users all over the world. You share little pieces of your lives with me and tell me things you want me to know about how Apple has touched you. About the moment your mom was saved by her Apple Watch. About the perfect selfie you captured at the summit of a mountain that seemed impossible to climb. You thank me for the ways Mac has changed what you can do at work and sometimes give me a hard time because something you care about isn't working like i should."