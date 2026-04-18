What are the top headlines of today, April 18, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 11 headlines of the day (April 18, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Iranian gunboats fire on tanker in Strait of Hormuz as Iran reimposes restrictions; accuses US of violating deal to reopen it
The duelling blockades in the Strait of Hormuz lurched into uncharted waters on Saturday as the United States pressed ahead with its campaign to choke off Iranian ports and Iran reversed an initial move to reopen the waterway, firing on a ship attempting to pass.
2) G20 satellite expected, designed to study climate, to be launched in 2027: ISRO chief Narayanan
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said on Saturday that the G20 satellite, designed to study climate, air pollution and monitor weather, is expected to be launched in 2027.
3) Pune airport runway restored after IAF aircraft snag; ops resume
Flight operations at Pune airport resumed on Saturday morning after the runway was cleared and declared operational following an overnight closure caused by a technical snag in an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft, officials said.
4) Congress never threatened DMK like BJP did with ally AIADMK, says Rahul Gandhi during TN rally
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a blistering attack on the AIADMK-led NDA alliance during a campaign speech near Sholinghur in Ranipet district on Saturday afternoon.
5) Iran announces partial reopening of its airspace
Iran on Saturday announced a partial reopening of its airspace after a seven-week hiatus because of the war, state media reported.
6) Vijay alleges curbs on TVK campaigns after Cuddalore, Perambur events get cancelled
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay’s election campaign in Cuddalore has been cancelled for the third time, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
7) 'Victory' to defeat delimitation bill possible because of all opposition parties: Stalin.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said that the "victory" to defeat the delimitation bill was possible only because of the MPs of all opposition parties, including those in the INDIA bloc.
8) US renews sanctions waiver for purchase of Russian oil
The United States has extended by a month a waiver from sanctions to allow countries to buy petroleum products from Russia, days after it ruled out renewal of the special measure.
9) Indian ships reverse course in Hormuz strait, vessel tracker says
Two Indian vessels have had to reverse course in the Strait of Hormuz following reports of gunfire from Iran's Revolutionary Guard, a vessel-tracker said.
10) Cabinet clears 2 pc DA/DR hike for central government employees, pensioners
The government on Saturday increased Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 2 per cent, benefiting about 50.46 lakh central government employees and 68.27 lakh pensioners.
11) TCS Nashik harassment case: Accused concealed prior marriage, put pressure to convert to Islam, claims complainant
A victim in the alleged sexual harassment case at the TCS unit here has told police that one of the accused sexually assaulted her four years ago, concealed his marriage, and insulted her religion at workplace while putting pressure on her to convert to Islam.