2026 TN elections | TVK chief Vijay’s Cuddalore campaign cancelled for third time

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay’s election campaign in Cuddalore has been cancelled for the third time, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Though the police had initially granted permission for Vijay to hold a public meeting at a ground, the programme was later called off. Reports indicate that the TVK had sought permission to conduct a roadshow in addition to the meeting.
However, the police reportedly denied permission for the roadshow. Following this, Vijay’s campaign in Cuddalore was cancelled.
The repeated cancellations have drawn attention as the party intensifies its campaign efforts ahead of the Assembly elections.
Earlier, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay cancelled his planned door-to-door election campaign in the Perambur Assembly constituency today. The decision was reportedly taken due to unavoidable reasons. He had earlier also cancelled a scheduled campaign in the constituency, sources said.