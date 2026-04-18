TCS Nashik harassment case: Accused concealed prior marriage, put pressure to convert to Islam, claims complainant

Police have formed a Special Investigation Team and arrested eight persons by registering nine FIRs after cases of alleged sexual harassment and pressure to convert at the Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services came to light. The software major which has initiated an internal inquiry stated on Friday that it had not received any complaint through its internal channels.

As per a First Information Report based on a complaint filed by a woman victim, she met one of the accused, who had graduated from the same college as her, four years ago, and the two became friends.

The accused promised to help her secure a job at TCS, she told police.