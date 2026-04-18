Congress never threatened DMK like BJP did with ally AIADMK, says Rahul Gandhi during TN rally

Referring to the Congress alliance with the DMK, Gandhi added, “We partnered with the DMK, but we never attacked them, threatened them, or used the Enforcement Directorate on them. The BJP attacks and threatens the AIADMK leadership.”

He also asserted that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP “can never rule Tamil Nadu.”

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also referred to the defeat of the delimitation-linked constitutional amendment bill, saying "Yesterday, we stopped the BJP’s attempt to reduce the representation of southern states." The bill had fallen short of the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, receiving 298 votes in favour and 230 against, marking the first time in 12 years that a constitutional amendment bill by the Modi government has been defeated.