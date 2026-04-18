'Victory' to defeat delimitation bill possible because of all opposition parties: Stalin

He also thanked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for their firm stand on the issue.

In a major setback to the union government, a Constitution Amendment Bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816 from the current 543 was defeated on Friday.

"This delimitation bill has not only revealed who our friends are. It has also exposed who the traitors of Tamil Nadu are. The betrayal has already suffered a crushing defeat even before the next election," he said in an apparent reference to BJP.