What are the top headlines for today, May 31, 2026?

1.Teen crushed to death by temple chariot in Tiruchengode; government announces Rs 5 lakh solatium
2. Chennai nightclub feud spills to street, rival group mows down 18-year-old girl in Koyambedu
A 18 year old woman, a Sri Lankan Tamil was killed after a feud between her and another group inside a City Nightclub spilled onto the streets ending up in the rival group mowing down her two wheeler with their car near Koyambedu on Saturday night.
3. Tamil Nadu government invites applications for subsidised two-wheeler scheme for Ulema
The Tamil Nadu government has invited applications from eligible ulema and religious workers for the state’s subsidised two-wheeler scheme, under which beneficiaries can receive assistance of up to Rs 50,000 for purchasing a new vehicle.
4, Enumeration phase of SIR begins in Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Manipur
5. Four arrested for attack on TMC's Abhishek Banerjee
Four people have been arrested for allegedly attacking Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee during his visit to Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district, police said on Sunday.
6. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee claims BJP supporters attacked, injured him outside police station
7. Israel captures strategic castle in Lebanon in deepest incursion into country in 26 yrs
Israeli troops have captured a strategic mountain topped with a Crusader-built castle in southern Lebanon in their deepest incursion into the country in more than a quarter century, the military said Sunday.
8. Satwik-Chirag end title drought with maiden Singapore Open crown
Former world No 1 pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty fought back from a game down to clinch their maiden Singapore Open title, defeating Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri in the men's doubles final of the BWF Super 750 tournament, here on Sunday.
9. France detains hundreds after violent clashes as Paris Saint-German won Champions League
10. Revenge killing: Para-athlete held for shooting dead national-level para-athlete Chirag Tyagi in Ghaziabad
A para-athlete has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead national-level para-athlete and gold medallist Chirag Tyagi, with police suspecting it to be a revenge killing linked to a complaint over document verification.