Revenge killing: Para-athlete held for shooting dead national-level para-athlete Chirag Tyagi in Ghaziabad

The 24-year-old Tyagi, a resident of Basantpur Sethli village in Muradnagar, was found dead near Sai Upvan in Ghaziabad on Saturday.

According to his family, he had recently returned from a training camp in Pune and reached Delhi on May 29.

Family members said they last spoke to him on Saturday morning when he informed that he would reach home by the afternoon. His mobile phone subsequently became unreachable before police informed the family about the incident.