Chennai nightclub feud spills to street, rival group mows down 18-year-old girl in Koyambedu

CHENNAI: A 18 year old woman, a Sri Lankan Tamil was killed after a feud between her and another group inside a City Nightclub spilled onto the streets ending up in the rival group mowing down her two wheeler with their car near Koyambedu on Saturday night.
The deceased woman lived with her family at a Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camp near Villupuram.
She had come to Chennai to meet a friend. On Saturday night, she went with friends to a nightclub near Vadapalani.
While in the night club, another group picked up an argument with the deceased and her friends after which the management sent both the groups out of the facility.
Probe revealed that the argument continued outside too and as the deceased and her friends left the nightclub in their two wheelers, the other group trailed them in their car and knocked one of the two wheeler down, leading to the woman's death.
CMBT Police rushed to the scene and moved the deceased and the injured to the hospital. Police perused CCTV footage and zeroes in on the suspect vehicle and have detained one person. Further investigations are underway.