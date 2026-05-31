Tamil Nadu government invites applications for subsidised two-wheeler scheme for Ulema

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has invited applications from eligible ulema and religious workers for the state’s subsidised two-wheeler scheme, under which beneficiaries can receive assistance of up to Rs 50,000 for purchasing a new vehicle.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade said the scheme is open to ulema and religious functionaries such as Aalims, Pesh-Imams, Arabic teachers, and mosque staff aged between 18 and 60 years who are engaged in religious services in mosques and related institutions across the State.
The subsidy is being provided through the Tamil Nadu Ulema and Other Personnel Welfare Board.
Applicants should obtain the prescribed application form from their respective District Backwards Classes and Minorities Welfare Offices and submit it along with the required documents.
The Collector said applications will be accepted till June 30, 2026.
Eligible ulema and religious workers have been urged to make use of the scheme, which aims to support their mobility and assist them in carrying out their religious and community responsibilities more effectively.