DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, September 27, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 09 headlines of the day (September 27, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Tamil Nadu government revokes RTI exemption for public (Law and Order) department
The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday revoked its order exempting the Public (Law and Order) Department from the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, hours after the move drew criticism from various quarters, including the CPM, an ally of the ruling dispensation.
2. Cop clings to speeding car for 30 km to nab gutka smugglers in Coimbatore
In a dramatic 30-km chase, a head constable clung to the roof of a speeding car as three suspected gutka smugglers attempted to flee with a 300-kg consignment of banned tobacco products in Coimbatore on Sunday.
3. TN athletes Patturaj, Santhosh, David, Vithya make it to athletics final
4. Abhay settles for silver after losing to higher-ranked Malaysian in men's final
India's Abhay Singh settled for an Asian Games silver medal after going down against Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia in the men's singles final of the squash competition here on Sunday.
5. Ancy Sojan clinches long jump silver; Harita Bhadra wins bronze in women's 200m at Asian Games
India's Harita Bhadra clinched the bronze medal in the women's 200m at the Asian Games, clocking 23.20 seconds in the final here on Sunday.
6. Boeing detects software issue with MAX planes; may impact automated flight guidance system
Boeing has detected a software issue in some of its B737 MAX planes that could result in disengagement of the automated flight guidance system after a missed landing approach and the aircraft maker is working on a permanent solution, according to sources.
7. Students protest at private Punjab university over rape claim, block highway; FIR lodged
Students of the Lovely Professional University in Punjab's Phagwara allegedly went on a rampage on the campus early Sunday, damaging property and blocking a national highway over claims that a female student was raped by an outsider in the university premises.
8. Chhattisgarh floods: 5,000 rescued; video shows locals retrieving swept-away liquor bottles
Nearly 5,000 people were rescued, including 16 airlifted, in the last two days after heavy rains swelled rivers in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Sunday, while a video showed people retrieving liquor bottles swept away from a shop in Dhamtari.
9. Palestinian death toll in Gaza war rises above 74,000 since war began
The Palestinian death toll from the nearly three-year Israel-Hamas war has surpassed 74,000, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.