DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, September 27, 2026?

1. Tamil Nadu government revokes RTI exemption for public (Law and Order) department

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday revoked its order exempting the Public (Law and Order) Department from the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, hours after the move drew criticism from various quarters, including the CPM, an ally of the ruling dispensation.

2. Cop clings to speeding car for 30 km to nab gutka smugglers in Coimbatore

In a dramatic 30-km chase, a head constable clung to the roof of a speeding car as three suspected gutka smugglers attempted to flee with a 300-kg consignment of banned tobacco products in Coimbatore on Sunday.

3. TN athletes Patturaj, Santhosh, David, Vithya make it to athletics final

4. Abhay settles for silver after losing to higher-ranked Malaysian in men's final

India's Abhay Singh settled for an Asian Games silver medal after going down against Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia in the men's singles final of the squash competition here on Sunday.

5. Ancy Sojan clinches long jump silver; Harita Bhadra wins bronze in women's 200m at Asian Games

India's Harita Bhadra clinched the bronze medal in the women's 200m at the Asian Games, clocking 23.20 seconds in the final here on Sunday.