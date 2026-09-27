Tamil Nadu government revokes RTI exemption for public (Law and Order) department

The Human Resources Management (R) Department issued a fresh order revoking GO Ms No. 57, dated September 21, which had exempted the Public (Law and Order) Department under sub-section (4) of Section 24 of the RTI Act.

“GO Ms.No.57 of Human Resources Management (R) Department dated 21st September, 2026, relating to exemption of the Public (Law and Order) Department under sub-section (4) of Section 24 of the RTI Act, 2005, stands revoked,” the government said.

The September 21 order had specified the Public (Law and Order) Department as an intelligence and security organisation established by the Tamil Nadu government, thereby bringing it within the exemption provided under Section 24 of the RTI Act.