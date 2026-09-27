Tamil Nadu government revokes RTI exemption for public (Law and Order) department

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday revoked its order exempting the Public (Law and Order) Department from the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, hours after the move drew criticism from various quarters, including the CPM, an ally of the ruling dispensation.
The Human Resources Management (R) Department issued a fresh order revoking GO Ms No. 57, dated September 21, which had exempted the Public (Law and Order) Department under sub-section (4) of Section 24 of the RTI Act.
“GO Ms.No.57 of Human Resources Management (R) Department dated 21st September, 2026, relating to exemption of the Public (Law and Order) Department under sub-section (4) of Section 24 of the RTI Act, 2005, stands revoked,” the government said.
The September 21 order had specified the Public (Law and Order) Department as an intelligence and security organisation established by the Tamil Nadu government, thereby bringing it within the exemption provided under Section 24 of the RTI Act.
The move had faced criticism, with questions being raised over the decision to classify the department as an intelligence and security organisation and keep it outside the ambit of the transparency law. CPM MP S Venkatesan was among those who opposed the exemption.
The Public (Law and Order) Department deals with sensitive matters relating to communal and caste clashes, political agitations and preventive detention under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA) and the National Security Act (NSA).
It also handles representations from detainees and habeas corpus petitions before the High Court and the Supreme Court, besides examining police enquiry reports concerning custodial deaths, allegations of police torture and deaths of remand prisoners.
The department deals with references from the National Human Rights Commission, reports on law-and-order and communal incidents sent to the Centre, and replies to questions raised in Parliament.
It also processes matters relating to student and agricultural labourers’ agitations, requests for withdrawal of cases registered on political grounds and proposals seeking sanction for prosecution in cases involving articles, news reports and speeches.
With the latest order, the government has withdrawn the September 21 notification and ended the proposed exemption of the Public (Law and Order) Department from the RTI Act.