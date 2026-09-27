Cop clings to speeding car for 30 km to nab gutka smugglers in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: In a dramatic 30-km chase, a head constable clung to the roof of a speeding car as three suspected gutka smugglers attempted to flee with a 300-kg consignment of banned tobacco products in Coimbatore on Sunday.
The daring pursuit by Head Constable Velmurugan of Kovilpalayam police station ended near the Thekkalur check-post in Avinashi, Tirupur district, with the arrest of all three persons identified as Babu Dara, 27, Rajesh, 23, and Suresh, 20, all natives of Rajasthan.
The incident occurred when a police team was conducting routine vehicle checks in Kovilpalayam after receiving information about the transportation of banned tobacco products from Karnataka. When the police intercepted a car and attempted to inspect sacks kept in the rear of the vehicle, the three occupants allegedly pushed the personnel aside, shut the doors and suddenly sped away.
As the car accelerated, Velmurugan jumped onto its roof and held on. The driver continued at high speed towards the Kaniyur toll plaza and then proceeded towards Avinashi, despite the policeman clinging to the vehicle. The unusual sight stunned motorists along the route, several of whom recorded the chase on their mobile phones. The video has gone viral on social media.
Police alerted personnel in Kaniyur and Avinashi, who joined the pursuit. After the chase continued for nearly 30 km, police finally surrounded the car near the Thekkalur check-post. As soon as the vehicle was stopped, two of the occupants allegedly attempted to flee. Police caught one immediately and apprehended the other two after a search.
A search of the car led to the seizure of around 300 kg of banned gutka and other tobacco products, which the suspects had transported from Bengaluru.
Recounting the dramatic incident, Velmurugan said, “Acting on information that a car carrying banned tobacco products was being transported, our team had been conducting vehicle checks from around 3 a.m. At around 5 a.m., the car carrying three persons arrived. When we intercepted it, the driver suddenly reversed at high speed and attempted to flee.”
“The Sub-Inspector and I tried to stop the car. As it accelerated, I climbed onto the roof and held on. I realised that jumping off could be dangerous as I might fall under the wheels,” he said. Minister for Prohibition and Excise K.V. Vignesh spoke to Velmurugan over the phone and congratulated him for his courage during the operation.