Cop clings to speeding car for 30 km to nab gutka smugglers in Coimbatore

The daring pursuit by Head Constable Velmurugan of Kovilpalayam police station ended near the Thekkalur check-post in Avinashi, Tirupur district, with the arrest of all three persons identified as Babu Dara, 27, Rajesh, 23, and Suresh, 20, all natives of Rajasthan.

The incident occurred when a police team was conducting routine vehicle checks in Kovilpalayam after receiving information about the transportation of banned tobacco products from Karnataka. When the police intercepted a car and attempted to inspect sacks kept in the rear of the vehicle, the three occupants allegedly pushed the personnel aside, shut the doors and suddenly sped away.

As the car accelerated, Velmurugan jumped onto its roof and held on. The driver continued at high speed towards the Kaniyur toll plaza and then proceeded towards Avinashi, despite the policeman clinging to the vehicle. The unusual sight stunned motorists along the route, several of whom recorded the chase on their mobile phones. The video has gone viral on social media.