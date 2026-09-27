Students protest at private Punjab university over rape claim, block highway; FIR lodged

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kapurthula, Gaurav Toora said police received information that students gathered at the LPU campus at 1.45 am and blocked a road.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jalandhar Range) Naveen Singla, who reached the spot, said all SSPs of the range and police force have been mobilsed.

He said students were claiming that the girl, who had been staying at the GH-3 hostel on the campus, subsequently returned to her house and that no action has been taken in the matter.

Singla said an FIR has been registered based on the students' statement.

A special investigation team has also been formed, and a probe will be conducted along with students' representatives, he said.

He said the case will be investigated in a scientific manner.

The students also have certain other demands for which a meeting was scheduled with LPU management at 12 noon, the DIG said.

Singla said a copy of the FIR will be handed over to the students.

"The matter will be investigated, and there will be a forensic analysis, CCTV analysis, phone analysis. Investigation will be conducted along with the student leaders," he said.

Replying to a question, the DIG said the girl students are also demanding that the entire hostel staff should comprise only women.

These demands will be addressed by the management, he said.

To another question, the DIG said a girl student from Telangana studying at LPU died by suicide 15 days ago. The student's mobile phone had been sent for forensic analysis. "If students say there is any foul play, then action will be taken," he said.

LPU Vice Chancellor Jaspal Singh, when asked about students' claim of a rape, said they do not have knowledge of any such incident.

He said the university authorities will cooperate in the matter.

Earlier, SSP Toora, when asked about the claims of the alleged rape, said, "When we reached here, we came to know that there were rumours. Because of the rumours, students gathered here".

"We spoke to students who had some issues with the LPU administration. We heard them and are trying to get them resolved. The situation is completely under control," the SSP said.