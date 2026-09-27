Boeing detects software issue with MAX planes; may impact automated flight guidance system

In India, there are around 96 Boeing 737 MAX planes operated by Air India Express and Akasa Air.

Air India Express and Akasa Air together have around 96 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in their fleets.

A Boeing spokesperson on Sunday said its engineers are working on a software update to permanently address the issue.

"Last month, we informed all 737 operators about a software issue where pilots may experience a reduction in automation during a landing scenario. We shared information with operators that reinforced existing pilot procedures for safely handling such cases," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The sources said aircraft manufacturer has identified a software issue affecting certain Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which could result in the automated flight guidance system disengaging after a missed approach if the subsequent approach path differs from the one originally planned.

Boeing has issued an advisory to operators to reset the system following a missed approach as a precautionary measure to address the software issue, they added.

While Air India Express has around 53 planes, Akasa Air currently operates 43 such aircraft.