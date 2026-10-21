DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 21, 2026?

1. Tamil Nadu rains: Schools closed in 5 districts, including Chennai, as twin low-pressure areas loom

Schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Ranipet districts will remain closed on Wednesday (October 21) following heavy overnight rain, with district collectors announcing a holiday.

2. TN raises monthly contingency funds for police stations to reduce corrupt practices

The Tamil Nadu government has increased the monthly contingency fund for police stations to meet routine operational expenses, raising the allocation for light police stations from Rs 3,750 to Rs 30,000, medium stations from Rs 6,000 to Rs 40,000 and heavy stations from Rs 8,250 to Rs 50,000. The step is seen a measure to reduce corrupt practices at the police station level.

3. Tambaram-Velachery Road in Chennai riddled with potholes; ambulance overturns, two injured

A private ambulance overturned after hitting potholes on the Tambaram-Velachery Road during rain on Tuesday night, leaving a nurse and the driver injured.

4. TN transfers three IPS officers; Tiruchy gets new city commissioner

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday, October 21, ordered the transfer and posting of three IPS officers with immediate effect.

5. Centre mulls private takeover of Chennai, Kolkata airports

The Union government is considering handing over the Chennai and Kolkata airports to private companies on long-term lease under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, to bring their services and infrastructure up to international standards.