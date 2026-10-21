DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 21, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (October 21, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Tamil Nadu rains: Schools closed in 5 districts, including Chennai, as twin low-pressure areas loom
Schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Ranipet districts will remain closed on Wednesday (October 21) following heavy overnight rain, with district collectors announcing a holiday.
2. TN raises monthly contingency funds for police stations to reduce corrupt practices
The Tamil Nadu government has increased the monthly contingency fund for police stations to meet routine operational expenses, raising the allocation for light police stations from Rs 3,750 to Rs 30,000, medium stations from Rs 6,000 to Rs 40,000 and heavy stations from Rs 8,250 to Rs 50,000. The step is seen a measure to reduce corrupt practices at the police station level.
3. Tambaram-Velachery Road in Chennai riddled with potholes; ambulance overturns, two injured
A private ambulance overturned after hitting potholes on the Tambaram-Velachery Road during rain on Tuesday night, leaving a nurse and the driver injured.
4. TN transfers three IPS officers; Tiruchy gets new city commissioner
The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday, October 21, ordered the transfer and posting of three IPS officers with immediate effect.
5. Centre mulls private takeover of Chennai, Kolkata airports
The Union government is considering handing over the Chennai and Kolkata airports to private companies on long-term lease under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, to bring their services and infrastructure up to international standards.
6. Delhi HC refuses relief to CJP leaders challenging judicial custody
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with the judicial custody of Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, as it asked them to await the outcome of the hearing scheduled before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM), and approach the appellate court if their grievance continues.
7. SBI probes suspected dark web exposure of 3,897 customer records, no impacton business continuity
State Bank of India is investigating the suspected exposure of 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information on the dark web, following alerts received from its threat intelligence service provider, the Defence Cyber Agency and CERT-In on October 16.
8. CMRL bribery case: SC stays for a week probe against ex-Keralam CM Vijayan, others
In a temporary relief to former Keralam chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed for a week the investigation against him, his daughter and her husband in the alleged Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) bribery case.
9. Jio Platforms IPO bids cross Rs 50,000 cr after record 100 minutes sellout
Bids for Jio Platforms Ltd's Rs 30,213-crore initial public offering crossed Rs 50,000 crore as the issue attracted demand for 2.35 times the shares on offer by mid afternoon on the opening day on Wednesday, after becoming India's fastest-ever IPO to achieve full subscription within 100 minutes of opening.
10. Mumbai crush Himachal Pradesh by an innings and 97 runs in Ranji Trophy
11. Asian Para Games: Sukhchain bags bronze medal in javelin throw F55 category
12. Asian Para Games: Himanshu Nandal bags second bronze with third-place finish in 100m breaststroke