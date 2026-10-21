TN transfers three IPS officers; Tiruchy gets new city commissioner

According to a note issued by the Home (SC) Department, Santosh Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Economic Offences Wing, Chennai, has been posted as IGP, Civil Supplies CID, Chennai, in place of Rupesh Kumar Meena.

Rupesh Kumar Meena, who was serving as IGP, Civil Supplies CID, Chennai, has been posted as IGP of Police/Commissioner of Police, Tiruchy City, replacing N Kamini.

N Kamini, who was serving as IGP/Commissioner of Police, Tiruchirappalli City, has been posted as IGP, Administration, in the office of the Director General of Police/Head of Police Force, Chennai, replacing A Radhika.