Centre mulls private takeover of Chennai, Kolkata airports

CHENNAI: The Union government is considering handing over the Chennai and Kolkata airports to private companies on long-term lease under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, to bring their services and infrastructure up to international standards.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation is actively examining the proposal, which would add the two airports to the list of major airports already run by private operators, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
Under the plan, private companies would manage day-to-day operations, shops and restaurants, and infrastructure development. Air traffic control and security would remain under the direct control of the Centre, sources in Delhi said.
The Tamil Nadu government has long pushed for better service quality, passenger facilities, air traffic and cargo handling capacity at Chennai Airport. Last August, Chief Minister Vijay wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging privatisation of the airport’s management and an upgrade of its services to attract industrial investment.
Officials expect Chennai Airport to be revamped with world-class facilities through the project.