Tambaram-Velachery Road in Chennai riddled with potholes; ambulance overturns, two injured

Pipeline-laying work for a seawater desalination project has been under way between East Tambaram and Medavakkam. Residents alleged that the work was progressing slowly and that trenches dug along the road had not been properly filled even in sections where the work had been completed.

With northeast monsoon rains filling the potholes, motorists are finding it difficult to identify damaged stretches, increasing the risk of accidents and causing traffic congestion. Students, office-goers and residents who regularly use the road have also been affected.

Residents and motorists have urged the authorities to expedite the pipeline work, close the trenches immediately after completion and repair the damaged stretches.

When contacted, officials from the Highways Department said the pipeline work had not been completed. They said the department could begin road repairs only after the entire stretch was handed over to it, adding that they had urged the agency concerned to speed up the work.

The officials said road restoration would begin once the pipeline-laying work was completed and the road was handed over to the department.