DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 18, 2026?

1. Extremely heavy rainfall forecast for Chennai; red alert issued

As the northeast monsoon has been vigorous over Tamil Nadu, a red alert was issued for Chennai, which implies a forecast of extremely heavy rainfall for the 24 hours from Sunday afternoon.

2. NDRF deploys three rescue teams in Chennai ahead of red alert

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an red alert for very heavy rainfall in Chennai on October 18, three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), comprising 90 personnel, have been deployed in the city as a precautionary measure to tackle potential flooding and other rain-related emergencies.

3. Chembarambakkam Lake water level crosses 14 feet after heavy rain

4. Tamil Nadu ration shop workers to get Rs 2 incentive per kg for onion sales

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to provide an incentive of Rs 2 per kg to ration shop workers for selling onions through cooperative-run fair price shops, said a Daily Thanthi report.

5. Seven, including Chorbagan Durga Puja organisers, arrested for pandal stampede in Kolkata; toll rises to 19

Kolkata Police have arrested seven people, including organisers of Chorbagan Durga Puja, for the pandal stampede that killed at least 19 people, a senior officer said on Sunday.

6. 15 killed as truck mows down devotees outside Gwalior temple; CM orders probe, action against 9 cops

7. Pakistan seals 200-year-old Hindu temple after demolition attempt

Authorities in Pakistan have sealed a nearly 200-year-old Hindu temple following protests by members of the Hindu community and civil society activists after an attempt was made to demolish the historic structure to make way for a commercial plaza.

8. Charles Matata wins Delhi Half Marathon men's race with course record, Alemu takes women's crown

Kenya's Charles Matata shattered the course record to win the men's elite race at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, while Ethiopia's Wudinesh Alemu took the women's crown here on Sunday.

9. French police arrest 1,800 after violent clashes, looting mar protests

Police arrested at least 1,800 people across France after violent groups clashed with officers and looted shops during nationwide demonstrations that drew hundreds of thousands who denounced rising living costs and poor conditions in schools.