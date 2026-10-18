Charles Matata wins Delhi Half Marathon men's race with course record, Alemu takes women's crown

Matata clocked 58 minutes and 52 seconds to complete the 21.097 km distance at the iconic Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium and better the previous course record of 58:53, set by Ethiopia's Amedework Walelegn in 2020, by one second.

It was also Matata's personal best in the half marathon, bettering his earlier PB of 59:15 recorded in May this year.

"I came to Delhi well prepared, having maintained my fitness," an elated Matata said.

"I was hoping to run in the 59-minute range, but the excellent weather and my familiarity with the course from 2023 helped me deliver an even stronger performance and set a course record. I believe no human is limited, and I am ready to push myself further."

The 29-year-old Matata's feat of setting a new course record was noteworthy as the humidity was high at around 90 per cent and the temperature of around 21 degrees Celsius was not ideal for long-distance running.

He finished second here in the 2023 edition with a time of 1:00:05.

He will pocket an additional USD 12,000 (Rs 11,39,586) for breaking the event record of one of Asia's premier road races, besides the winner's purse of USD 27,000 (Rs 25,64,068).

Matata's twin brother, Alex, had won the 2025 edition with a time of 59 minutes and 50 seconds.

Earlier in May, Charles won the title at the Riga Half Marathon in Latvia with a time of 59:15. Before that, in April, he finished second at the Istanbul Half Marathon after being edged out by Alex in a photo finish, with both being credited with a time of 60:01. He won the Beijing Half Marathon last year.

Kenyans swept the top three positions in the men's elite race, with Samwel Nyamai Mailu (59:24) and Stanley Waithaka Mburu (59:33) finishing second and third, respectively.