NDRF deploys three rescue teams in Chennai ahead of red alert

The teams were dispatched from the 4th Battalion of the NDRF at Nallurkuppam near Arakkonam in Ranipet district, following a request from the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Department.

Each team comprises 30 personnel, taking the total strength of the deployment to 90. The move comes as part of the preparedness measures to deal with the northeast monsoon, particularly amid the forecast of very heavy rainfall in Chennai.

The teams were deployed on the orders of Akhilesh Kumar, Senior Commandant of the 4th Battalion, to ensure a swift response to emergencies and safeguard residents in vulnerable areas.

The NDRF personnel are being positioned to respond to possible flooding, waterlogging and other emergencies that could arise from intense rainfall. Their deployment is intended to strengthen the city's disaster response capabilities during the ongoing monsoon season.

Chennai and its surrounding areas have been witnessing continued rainfall, raising concerns over inundation in low lying areas and disruptions to normal life. The orange alert for October 19 signals the possibility of very heavy rainfall, warranting heightened preparedness by the authorities.

The deployment of the three NDRF teams is part of the precautionary measures being taken by the State Disaster Management Department to ensure that rescue operations can be carried out promptly if the situation deteriorates.