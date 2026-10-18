Seven, including Chorbagan Durga Puja organisers, arrested for pandal stampede in Kolkata: Police

Police have also registered a suo motu case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

At least 19 people died, and 25 were injured in the stampede at Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata following a crowd surge amid rain on Saturday evening.

Law enforcers detained 14 people on Saturday night in connection with their probe into the incident.

"We have arrested seven people. They were among the 14 detained last night. More arrests may be made," the IPS officer told PTI.