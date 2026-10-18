Tamil Nadu ration shop workers to get Rs 2 incentive per kg for onion sales

Onion sales at ration shops to control prices

The government has procured onions in three phases from the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF) to control rising onion prices in the open market and ensure that quality onions are available to the public at affordable rates.

These onions are being sold through ration shops operated by cooperative societies across the State.

The order stated that ration shop workers have been handling additional duties, including receiving and storing onions, sorting them, weighing them for sale and maintaining sales records.