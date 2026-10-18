Tamil Nadu ration shop workers to get Rs 2 incentive per kg for onion sales

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has decided to provide an incentive of Rs 2 per kg to ration shop workers for selling onions through cooperative-run fair price shops, said a Daily Thanthi report.
According to an order issued by Registrar of Cooperative Societies Latha, the incentive will be based on the quantity of onions sold by each worker.
The government has procured onions in three phases from the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF) to control rising onion prices in the open market and ensure that quality onions are available to the public at affordable rates.
These onions are being sold through ration shops operated by cooperative societies across the State.
The order stated that ration shop workers have been handling additional duties, including receiving and storing onions, sorting them, weighing them for sale and maintaining sales records.
To encourage workers carrying out these additional tasks, the government has decided to provide an incentive of Rs 2 for every kilogram of onions sold.
The incentive amount will be credited directly to the workers' bank accounts through the Electronic Clearing Service (ECS), the order said.