TN govt giving lame reasons to cancel 'The Kerala Story' shows: Khusbhu

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Khusbhu Sundar on Monday came in support of the recently-released Sudipto Sen's controversial film 'The Kerala Story' and stated that the film reveals blatantly told truth.

Taking a dig, she said that the ruling government is giving lame reasons to cancel the shows in the State.

She took to her official Twitter handle and wrote, "Wonder what scares those who are fighting to ban #TheKeralaStory. The blatantly told truth or the fear of realising of being part of the truth, unknowingly & silently for years. Let people decide what they want to watch. You cannot decide for others. TN govt gives lame reasons to cancel the shows. Thank you for letting people know that it's a must-watch film. #TheKeralaStoryAMustWatch." (sic)