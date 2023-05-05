No major incidents outside Chennai theatres 'The Kerala Story'

CHENNAI: No major incidents were reported in Chennai as the contentious movie, The Kerala Story, released on Friday. Police sources said that minor commotion was reported at a couple of locations and the agitators were detained.

According to police sources, Muslim groups gathered outside Multiplexes in T Nagar and in Royapettah and tried to create a stir. They were rounded up within minutes and detained in a community hall.

"We had deployed 400 persons on security detail outside Theatres within Chennai City police jurisdiction. There were protests at eight places. All of them were handled peacefully," said a senior officer with Chennai City Police.