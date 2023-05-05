No major incidents outside Chennai theatres 'The Kerala Story'

CHENNAI: No major incidents were reported in Chennai as the contentious movie, The Kerala Story, released on Friday. Police sources said that minor commotion was reported at a couple of locations and the agitators were detained.
According to police sources, Muslim groups gathered outside Multiplexes in T Nagar and in Royapettah and tried to create a stir. They were rounded up within minutes and detained in a community hall.
"We had deployed 400 persons on security detail outside Theatres within Chennai City police jurisdiction. There were protests at eight places. All of them were handled peacefully," said a senior officer with Chennai City Police.
A day earlier, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP), C Sylendra Babu had issued instructions to all commissioners and superintendents of police in the state to provide security outside theatres screening the movie, 'The Kerala Story', based on intelligence reports about protests and agitations outside the halls screening the movie.
The movie is said to be based on women from Kerala joining global terror outfit ISIS and released across the country on Friday. Ever since the contentious claims made in the movie promos, Muslim outfits have sought a ban on the movie's release.
