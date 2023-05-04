The Kerala Story: TN DGP asks police to be on vigil

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu police issued instructions to all commissioners and superintendents of police in the State to provide security outside theatres screening the movie, 'The Kerala Story', based on intelligence reports about protests and agitations outside the halls screening the movie.

The movie is said to be based on women from Kerala joining global terror outfit ISIS and is set to release across the country on Friday.

Ever since the contentious claims made in the movie promos, Muslim outfits have sought a ban on the movie's release.

To prevent any untoward incidents, Head of Police Force, C Sylendra Babu has issued a eight point charter to his officers to ensure proper security. The officials have been directed to deploy adequate manpower in all theatres screening the movie.

Police have also been asked to conduct anti-sabotage checks in theatres and viewers maybe frisked with the assistance of theatre security staff. "Police pickets with proper security gears and equipments shall be posted in sensitive places, where law and order issues are anticipated. Swift action should be taken against protestors if they indulge in violence," the instructions read further directing Commissioners and SP's to monitor social media for inflammatory contents and remove any posters objecting the film.

"Strict vigil shall be maintained and developments if any shall be reported at once to the control room. Take other precautionary measures deemed fit to avert any incident affecting public order, " the DGP's instructions read.