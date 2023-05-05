Protest against screening of 'The Kerala Story' in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: The release of movie "The Kerala Story" at a mall in Coimbatore witnessed protest in the city on Friday.

Islamic organisations gathered around the theatre in protest against the movie and complained that it encourages hatred towards minorities.

Police are engaged in security work before the theaters where movie is released.

'The Kerala Story', starring Adah Sharma, released in cinemas today . Written and directed by Sudipto Sen, the film is portrayed as "unearthing" the events behind "approximately 32,000 women" allegedly going missing from Kerala.