'The Kerala Story' shows cancelled in TN multiplexes; poor pull, L&O issues cited

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's multiplexes have cancelled shows of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' owing to its poor pull and law & order issues.

The film, lapped up by the Hindutva group, received criticism from several political parties and Muslim groups for allegedly portraying the Muslim community in a bad light. They alleged that 'The Kerala Story' would fan communal tensions in the nation.

TN political parties, including Naam Tamilar Katchi, have threatened to lay siege to cinema halls if the film continues to be screened.

Ever since the film's trailer was released, Muslim groups objected to its plot of 32,000 Hindu and Christian women from Kerala getting converted to Islam and marrying ISIS fighters. While the makers of 'The Kerala Story' claim the plot is based on true incidents, opponents of this film call the number 'an exaggeration.'

Meanwhile, the movie has been receiving support from the Hindu right wing groups as it acts as a leverage to the 'Love Jihad' narrative.

Once the decision to cancel screenings has been made, several online ticket booking platforms have removed the schedule for this film.