'The Kerala Story' shows cancelled in TN multiplexes; poor pull, L&O issues cited

Police were deployed outside popular cinema halls in the City fearing untoward incidents.
Poster of 'The Kerala Story' File
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's multiplexes have cancelled shows of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' owing to its poor pull and law & order issues.

The film, lapped up by the Hindutva group, received criticism from several political parties and Muslim groups for allegedly portraying the Muslim community in a bad light. They alleged that 'The Kerala Story' would fan communal tensions in the nation.

TN political parties, including Naam Tamilar Katchi, have threatened to lay siege to cinema halls if the film continues to be screened.

Ever since the film's trailer was released, Muslim groups objected to its plot of 32,000 Hindu and Christian women from Kerala getting converted to Islam and marrying ISIS fighters. While the makers of 'The Kerala Story' claim the plot is based on true incidents, opponents of this film call the number 'an exaggeration.'

Meanwhile, the movie has been receiving support from the Hindu right wing groups as it acts as a leverage to the 'Love Jihad' narrative.

Once the decision to cancel screenings has been made, several online ticket booking platforms have removed the schedule for this film.

The film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in the lead roles and is written and directed by Sudipto Sen.

The trailer of Sen's film came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from Kerala went missing and later joined the terrorist group ISIS, but, the makers later tweaked the number of missing women in the film from 32,000 to 3. The same is now being reflected in the updated description on the official trailer of the film on YouTube.

‘The Kerala Story’ made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan

