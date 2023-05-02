PTR himself clarified twice, don’t want to give publicity: Stalin on audio leak

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said that there was "cheap politics" going on in the alleged controversial audio tapes of State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and that he did not want to talk further on this issue and give publicity to anyone.
"PTR himself clarified twice and I do not want to talk anything further on this and give publicity to those indulging in cheap politics," Stalin said.
On Monday, the CM granted an audience to State Finance Minister less than a week after the controversial audio tapes attributed to the latter created political unrest in the ruling DMK. PTR met Stalin at the camp office a day before the State Cabinet meeting under the leadership of the Chief Minister to discuss various issues pertaining to the government.
The meeting has increased the excitement quotient in political circles as it is said to have happened after repeated appointment requests from the minister were allegedly declined earlier. The meeting is learned to have eased the tension a wee bit in the DMK first family, which was understood to have been frustrating ever since the audio tapes circulated by BJP-led opposition hit the headlines.
A day after a leaked audio clip was released, PTR on April 26 took to Twitter and posted a video clarifying that the audio was fabricated using Deepfake and called the BJP's attempt cheap tactics to disrupt the good work of the Dravidian government.
Earlier, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami urged Union Home Minister and Senior BJP leader Amit Shah to probe into the leaked audio clips that were attributed to PTR.
Meanwhile, the ruling DMK also said that the party will not file a case on the issue.
