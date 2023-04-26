Cheap tactics to disrupt our good work: PTR releases video on audio leak

CHENNAI: A day after a leaked audio clip titled ‘DMK Files’ was released, State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiyaga Rajan on Wednesday took to Twitter to post a video to clarify that the audio was fabricated using Deepfake and called BJP's attempt as cheap tactics to disrupt the good work of the Dravidian government.
In the video, after showing a few example of how video files are fabricated using AI technology, he stated, "If such authentic looking videos can be machine generated, imagine what all can be done in a audio files. I strongly and specifically deny, I haven't said to any individual personally or on the phone at any point of time what is contained in the audio clip being circulated on social media since yesterday, the source of which nobody excepts ownership for. The State President of the BJP has descended to posting an audio of somebody telling nobody about some others. This is the base level of his politics."
"Under the leadership of our honorable Chief Minister Thiru MK Stalin, we have delivered record breaking, innovative, and compassionate administration in the two years since we came to office. This is what we call the Dravidian model of governance," he said.
He further added: "Certain forces are unable to digist these achievements, so they are indulging in using advanced technologies and cheap tactics such as releasing this fabricated audios to disrupt our good work."
Calling Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as hope for the next generation, PTR said: "Of the many who urged his elevation to the State Cabinet based on his appeal as a youth icon, I was among the foremost. His standing performance has surpassed all our expectations. He is making Tamil Nadu the centre of attention of the international sports world."
Calling the ministers of the Dravidian government, a cohesive team who works to bring extraordinary results, the Finance Minister also called Chief Minister MK Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan the most-trusted advisor, guide and pillar of support.
State BJP leader K Annamalai on Tuesday released yet another audio clip, allegedly attributing it to the State Finance Minister. It was the second such audio clip titled ‘DMK files’ released by the saffron party leader in a span of five days.
Within hours, the post created a ripple in social media as it was amplified in Twitter and other social media platforms and widely shared in WhatsApp by the party functionaries and cadres.
“Listen to the DMK ecosystem crumbling from within. The 2nd tape of TN State FM,” said Annamalai in his Twitter handle and tagged PTR. He also thanked the minister for “drawing a proper distinction between DMK and BJP!” and posted a 56 second audio.
