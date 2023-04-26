Cheap tactics to disrupt our good work: PTR releases video on audio leak

Calling Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as hope for the next generation, PTR said: "Of the many who urged his elevation to the State Cabinet based on his appeal as a youth icon, I was among the foremost. His standing performance has surpassed all our expectations. He is making Tamil Nadu the centre of attention of the international sports world."

Calling the ministers of the Dravidian government, a cohesive team who works to bring extraordinary results, the Finance Minister also called Chief Minister MK Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan the most-trusted advisor, guide and pillar of support.

State BJP leader K Annamalai on Tuesday released yet another audio clip, allegedly attributing it to the State Finance Minister. It was the second such audio clip titled ‘DMK files’ released by the saffron party leader in a span of five days.

Within hours, the post created a ripple in social media as it was amplified in Twitter and other social media platforms and widely shared in WhatsApp by the party functionaries and cadres.

“Listen to the DMK ecosystem crumbling from within. The 2nd tape of TN State FM,” said Annamalai in his Twitter handle and tagged PTR. He also thanked the minister for “drawing a proper distinction between DMK and BJP!” and posted a 56 second audio.