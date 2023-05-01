Stalin grants audience to PTR amid audio tape row

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday granted audience to state finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan less than a week after the controversial audio tapes attributed to the latter created political unrest in the ruling DMK.

Thiaga Rajan met Stalin at the camp office a day before the state cabinet meet under the leadership of the Chief Minister to discuss various issues pertaining to the government. The meeting has increased the excitement quotient in political circles as it is said to have happened after repeated appointment requests from the minister were allegedly declined earlier.

The meeting is learnt to have eased the tension a wee bit in the DMK first family, which was understood to have been frustrated ever since the audio tapes circulated by BJP led opposition hit the headlines. Monday's rendezvous has also quelled rumours, at least temporarily, about the possibility of the investment banker turned politician being given the axe in the background of the audio tapes putting the party in bad light. The DMK helm has understandably maintained a stoic silence and left it to the minister to fended off the barbs himself on the audio tapes issue, which he described as "fabricated and malicious campaign" to disturb his ties with the party high command.

Highly placed government sources disclosed to DT Next that the DMK first family was unhappy at the outset before a couple of senior most leaders advised the CM to rethink his 'handling' of the minister, who, if sacked, could leave the opposition vindicated.

Meanwhile, DMK spokesperson cum former MP TKS Elangovan confirmed the high command's stand on the issue when he told media persons at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam that it was up to the minister to handle it legally.

"A finance minister is meeting the CM. I can answer only if I were present there. He has issued a statement denying the allegations in the audio tape. He has said that it was spliced audio. I don't know anything about it. He could have issued a clarification on it to the CM. He (PTR) must decide on initiating legal action on the issue as it is a private statement linked to him, " Elangovan clarified.