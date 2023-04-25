Annamalai releases another audio clip attributing to minister PTR

CHENNAI: State BJP leader K Annamalai released yet another audio clip, allegedly attributing it to State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiyaga Rajan. It was the second such audio clip titled ‘DMK Files’ released by the saffron party leader in a span of five days.

“Listen to the DMK ecosystem crumbling from within. The 2nd tape of TN State FM,” said Annamalai in his Twitter handle and tagged the Finance Minister.

He also thanked the minister for “drawing a proper distinction between DMK and BJP!” and posted a 56-second audio.

On Sunday, a delegation from the BJP called on Governor R N Ravi and requested him to an independent forensic audit of the audio attributing to the state finance minister, who called it a “malicious slander” that aimed at to drew wedge between him and his party leader MK Stalin.