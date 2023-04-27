PTR audio leak: EPS urges Shah to order probe

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami urged Home Minister Amit Shah to probe into the leaked audio clips that were attributed to Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiyaga Rajan.

Talking to media persons in Delhi on Thursday, EPS said that he drew the attention of Home Minister Shah during the meeting on Wednesday, regarding the purported audio clips of PTR. He sought an investigation into the issue by the central agency.

"It is not an ordinary matter as shocking details have emerged from the audio and there are reports that the minister has made some remarks and mentioned names of two persons (Udhayanidhi Stalin and Sabaresan) in the audio that cannot be ignored," the Leader of Opposition said.

Since PTR dismissed the audio clips by stating that it was a fabricated one, It should not be ignored. The people should know the truth, EPS added.

BJP state president K Annamalai released the two audio clips, while PTR dismissed the clips as fabricated using advanced technology and called the audio leak as the job of a black-mail group. The black mail group aims to create a rift between him and his party leader and Chief Minister MK Stalin, PTR said in a video release to media.