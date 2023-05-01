Finance Minister Palanivel Thiyaga Rajan meets Stalin

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Palanivel Thiyaga Rajan met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday at the CM's Alwarpet residence in Chennai, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
As the State Cabinet meeting will be held tomorrow evening, it is allegedly reported that the meeting was a casual one.
PTR is meeting the Chief Minister after State BJP president K Annamalai released another audio clip, allegedly attributing it to the State Finance Minister.
A day after a leaked audio clip titled ‘DMK Files’ was released, PTR on April 26 took to Twitter to post a video to clarify that the audio was fabricated using Deepfake and called BJP's attempt as cheap tactics to disrupt the good work of the Dravidian government.
