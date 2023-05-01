TamilNadu

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiyaga Rajan meets Stalin

As the State Cabinet meeting will be held tomorrow evening, it is allegedly reported that the meeting was a casual one.
PTR with CM Stalin
PTR with CM StalinDaily Thanthi
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Palanivel Thiyaga Rajan met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday at the CM's Alwarpet residence in Chennai, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

As the State Cabinet meeting will be held tomorrow evening, it is allegedly reported that the meeting was a casual one.

PTR is meeting the Chief Minister after State BJP president K Annamalai released another audio clip, allegedly attributing it to the State Finance Minister.

A day after a leaked audio clip titled ‘DMK Files’ was released, PTR on April 26 took to Twitter to post a video to clarify that the audio was fabricated using Deepfake and called BJP's attempt as cheap tactics to disrupt the good work of the Dravidian government.

PTR with CM Stalin
PTR audio leak: EPS urges Shah to order probe

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai
Stalin
K Annamalai
PTR
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
Palanivel Thiyaga Rajan
Finance Minister Palanivel Thiyaga Rajan
Alwarpet residence

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in