RS Bharathi flays BJP, leaders for carrying out false campaign

CHENNAI: DMK's organising secretary R S Bharathi lashed out at the leaders of BJP's Bihar and Uttar Pradesh units for peddling rumours to disturb the law and order in Tamil Nadu.
However, the official team from the Bihar government debunked the false narrative of the BJP party and its leaders that North Indian workers were being targeted and attacked in Tamil Nadu.
"The team from Bihar, after their visit to the state and interacting with the workers and their representatives, made it clear that there is no threat to migrant workers in Tamil Nadu and they are safe here. They have also issued a detailed statement to dispel the false campaigns, " said Bharathi in a statement.
Instead of questioning his party leaders and units in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh for peddling rumours in their official twitter handles and other social media accounts, BJP's TN president Annamalai is issuing a statement against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to divert the issue.
"The raised the question against the CM shortly after assuring that they will stand by the TN government in protecting the welfare of the migrant labourers. It unmasked the double standard of Annamalai, " said Bharathi.
He called the false campaign a calculative attack on TN as they were unable to stomach the progressive government at the helm of Chief Minister M K Stalin.
Several national leaders appealed to the CM to play a crucial role in national politics and he has the leadership quality.
"To defame the CM and his governance, the BJP leaders resort to such conspiracy to bring bad name to the state, " he said and cautioned the TN government would take stern action to quell such ill-conceived campaigns and persons behind it.
The migrant workers were also well aware about the vilifying campaign by the BJP party and its leaders, he said.
"The party remains firm on its stand against Hindi imposition. It never turned into hatred against people speaking Hindi. People from other states have been living here peacefully for generations. Impolitic person like Annamalai should inquire and enlighten himself, " he further said.
He continued that persons like Annamalai would not succeed as people of the state and migrant workers know well about the true colour of his party and its ideology of hatred in the name of religion.
