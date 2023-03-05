RS Bharathi flays BJP, leaders for carrying out false campaign

CHENNAI: DMK's organising secretary R S Bharathi lashed out at the leaders of BJP's Bihar and Uttar Pradesh units for peddling rumours to disturb the law and order in Tamil Nadu.

However, the official team from the Bihar government debunked the false narrative of the BJP party and its leaders that North Indian workers were being targeted and attacked in Tamil Nadu.

"The team from Bihar, after their visit to the state and interacting with the workers and their representatives, made it clear that there is no threat to migrant workers in Tamil Nadu and they are safe here. They have also issued a detailed statement to dispel the false campaigns, " said Bharathi in a statement.